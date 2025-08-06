Speaker holds guided tour of 'Phansighar' in Delhi Assembly for media

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Amid "gallows" versus "tiffin room" controversy, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta conducted on Wednesday a guided tour of "Phansighar" for mediapersons at Delhi Assembly.

Gupta said the Phansighar was actually a tiffin room, and there was a misconception that it was used to hang freedom fighters during British Rule.

The historical Delhi Assembly building was constructed after the coronation of King George V in 1911 in eight months, the Speaker told mediapersons.

In fact, two tiffin rooms equipped with pulley-operated lifts were part of the building, which earlier served as the Imperial Legislative Council during British Rule, he said.

The map of the building specifying each room, including the tiffin rooms, was kept at the National Archives, he said.

The so-called Phansighar was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 9, 2022.

In a debate in the Assembly on Tuesday, the BJP legislators hit out at the opposition AAP for misleading people on the issue.