Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Speaker in the outgoing Haryana Assembly and sitting MLA from Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday lost to Congress' Chander Mohan.

Gupta lost to Mohan by a margin of 1,997 votes.

Mohan is the elder son of former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal.

Haryana went to polls on October 5 while the counting of votes was taken up on Tuesday. PTI SUN RHL