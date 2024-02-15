Speaker marshals out BJP MLAs interrupting LG's address in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked marshals to escort the BJP MLAs out of the House after they repeatedly interrupted LG V K Saxena's address in the Budget session highlighting achievements of the AAP government.

Seven out of the eight BJP MLAs in the House, barring Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, were marshalled out by the Speaker for interrupting the LG's address on the first day of the session, Assembly officials said.

As soon as Saxena started reading out his speech and cited achievements of the government in the field of education, BJP MLA and former leader of opposition Vijender Gupta interrupted him raising the issue of funding of 12 colleges of the Delhi University.

The Speaker tried to restrain Gupta but he continued to speak, forcing LG Saxena to pause his address briefly. Ultimately, the Speaker asked the House marshals to take Gupta out.

Saxena continued with his address, while the BJP MLAs interrupted him one-by-one as he highlighted various achievements of the government in different fields including health, water supply, transport, and waste management.

As the opposition legislators defied Speaker's instructions to sit down and refrain from interrupting Saxena's address, the Speaker asked marshals to escort them out.

Bidhuri in a press conference alleged that the written speech given by the Kejriwal government for the address was nothing but a "bundle of lies".

"The BJP MLAs cornered the Delhi government that has failed in the fields of education, health, pollution remediation, electricity, water, transport, old age pension and cleanliness, as a result they were marshalled out," Bidhuri said.

Gupta charged that AAP's governance was a "facade" built on "unmet promises and deception".

Other BJP MLAs, including Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Vajpayi, Jitender Mahajan alleged shortage of water, non implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme, poor condition of hospitals, electricity rates, with the LG continuing and concluding his address amid multiple interruptions.