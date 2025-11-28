Speaker must probe BJP MLA's claim that Sena legislator took Rs 50 cr to switch sides: NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Friday demanded that the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker initiate an inquiry into BJP MLA Tanaji Mutkule's claim that MLA Santosh Bangar received Rs 50 crore to shift allegiance from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to Eknath Shinde-led faction when the Shiv Sena split in 2022.

In a statement, NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the allegation made by a ruling alliance MLA had "moved the issue of defection payouts from public suspicion to documented political reality".

"For months, people have been saying 'panas khoke ekdum ok'. Now a ruling MLA himself has confirmed what citizens have been alleging," Tapase pointed out.

Calling Mutkule's statement an indictment of the entire Mahayuti government, Tapase alleged the present dispensation was "built on financial transactions that bought elected representatives".

"This is not a mere allegation but a brazen admission from within the ruling alliance. If Rs 50 crore was paid to engineer the defection of an MLA, the legitimacy of the entire regime stands compromised," he claimed.

Tapase questioned whether the Assembly Speaker would take cognisance of the issue.

"When ruling party members accuse each other of accepting Rs 50 crore to change sides, will the Speaker act? This is a colossal breakdown of democratic integrity," he said.

The NCP (SP) spokesperson further alleged that the Mahayuti government, formed after splits in both the Shiv Sena and the NCP, was focused solely on "power acquisition through corruption".

"Governance has collapsed. The only agenda of this government is managing defections, internal feuds, and patronage networks," he added.

Tapase urged voters to "reject the morally compromised government" and support Mahavikas Aghadi candidates in the municipal council elections scheduled for December 2.

Maharashtra deserves a government committed to development, not one built on Rs 50 crore deals, he asserted.

Mutkule, who represents Hingoli assembly seat, had alleged that Bangar, Shiv Sena MLA from Kalamnuri seat in Hingoli district, had accepted Rs 50 crore to switch loyalty in 2022. The Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena split in June that year following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde.

"There are talks that he accepted Rs 50 crore to shift loyalty. I am sure these talks must be true because he does not take up any work without money," Mutkule had alleged.

Bangar had hit back claiming Mutkule faced charges of sexual harassment but made his driver accept those charges and rescued himself. PTI MR BNM