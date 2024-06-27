Speaker Narwekar announces resignation of Maharashtra MLAs elected to Lok Sabha

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday announced the resignation of seven MLAs who have been elected as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Congress’ Praniti Shinde, Pratibha Dhanorkar, Balwant Wankhede and Varsha Gaikwad, Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar and Sandipan Bhumre, and Nilesh Lanke of NCP (SP) were elected as MP in the recently concluded general elections.

Raju Parve of Congress had quit as an MLA before the Lok Sabha polls to contest from Ramtek parliamentary constituency, which he lost.

The assembly also paid homage to members Meenakshi Patil, Pandurang Patil, Prataprao Bhosale, Gangadhar Gade, Trimbak Kamble, Dominic Gonsalves and Dagdu Galande who passed away recently. PTI MR NR