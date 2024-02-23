Speaker Om Birla condoles death of Manohar Joshi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday condoled the death of his predecessor Manohar Joshi, saying he established the best parliamentary traditions during his tenure.

Joshi, 86, passed away on Friday at a Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted following a cardiac arrest.

He was the chief minister of Maharashtra between 1995 and 1999.

"I express my condolences on the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior politician Shri Manohar Joshi. Enriching democratic values, he established the best parliamentary traditions," Birla said on X.

Due to his distinctive and fair style of running the House, he had the respect of leaders of all parties, Birla recalled.

Joshi was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS