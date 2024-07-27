Speaker Om Birla expresses satisfaction over trust people repose in courts, judges

Jodhpur, 27 Jul (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the trust people repose in the courts and judges in the country.

He said though Bharat has done a lot of work in providing affordable and accessible justice, this journey is not over until there is no faster justice to the last person in the state and the country.

Birla said these while addressing on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee of Rajasthan High Court as the chief guest here.

"We are happy to note that people in our country know that when they will not get justice anywhere, the courts will give them justice," he said.

Underlining democracy as the best form of governance, Birla said Bharat has not only maintained but consolidated its democracy despite various differences.

"We have proved ourselves as the mother of democracy. Our progress lies in the size of our budget which was just the size of Rs 175 crore in 1947 while the recent budget was the size of an astounding Rs 48 lakh crore," said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Emphasising the role of judiciary in strengthening democracy, Birla said a lot of work is needed to bring about social and economic changes through democracy.

Birla said though all the three pillars of democracy -- Legislature, Executive and Judiciary -- need to work together, at the same time they also need to work independently and impartially.

"If they keep working for the common man, our country keeps progressing," he noted.

Recognising the adoption of technology in the judicial system, Birla urged the bench and bar to think about the last person seeking justice.

"Our efforts should be aimed at providing justice to the poorest, (justice) which is affordable, accessible and fast," he reiterated his vision.

Appealing for speedy disposal of the cases in the courts, the Speaker called upon the bar and bench to sit together to devise mechanisms and work for the time-bound disposal of cases.

"I wish that we adopt global changes with the contribution of bar and bench by leveraging technology in Rajasthan and set a precedent for the entire country," Birla said.

Talking about the three new criminal laws introduced by the central government, Birla said they are liberation from the old British laws and are aimed at providing speedy justice delivery.