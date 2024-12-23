Speaker Om Birla opens three-day Kota Mahotsav in Rajasthan

Kota, Dec 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the Kota Mahotsav -- a three-day cultural festival distinctive of the Hadoti region -- at the Khade Ganesh temple here, officials said.

Bundi is going to be the biggest hub of agro industries in the country in time to come as there is no shortage of resources in the area, while Kota also needs to work in the same direction, Birla, the Lok Sabha MP from Kota-Bundi, said in his inaugural address.

The Chambal riverfront in Kota will soon be recognised as a beautiful wedding and event destination, Birla said, as he highlighted the uniqueness of the area which houses the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota and the Ramgarh Visdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi.

The Kota Mahotsav not only offers an opportunity to know the glorious past of the region, but also outlines its development and global identity, Birla said.

Those present at the inaugural event included Rajasthan minister Heeralal Nagar, MLA Sandeep Sharma, Kota Collector Ravinder Goswami, and Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan, among others. PTI COR ARI