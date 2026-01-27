Speaker refers BJP MLA's petition on protest, police complaint to privileges committee

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) A petition by senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar regarding the incident where posters were pasted on the compound wall of his house and a complaint filed against him in connection with certain comments made by him in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, were referred to the House Privileges Committee by Speaker U T Khader on Tuesday.

The former Minister had written to both the Speaker and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard, stating that he was unable to discharge his duties as a legislator owing to the incident, and sought for appropriate action.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Kumar said that the Home Minister was also in the House and "I seek his protection too." "During an argument with the Law Minister (HK Patil) in the House on Friday, on the issue of Governor's address to the joint session and what is written in the articles 163 and 175 of the constitution, when Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh intervened, I had used a proverb against him." "As I later felt it was not right, I requested the Speaker to remove it from records. There the matter had ended. I had also spoken to ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, also CM there after," he said.

"On Saturday some workers (of Congress) came to my house and pasted posters. They used the words spoken by me in the House and tried to project it as though I have caused a grave insult and I'm very uncultured. They have also posted it on social media," he added.

Further stating that a complaint was filed against him at the Vidhana Soudha Police station on Sunday seeking action, and the legal sections too were quoted, Kumar said, "the words spoken in the Assembly, which have been expunged, have become a talk on the street. This act of coming near my house and causing a worry to my family, will not send a good message to society.....Who has protection here." Seeking to know from the Speaker, whether he can be targeted and booked outside for the words spoken inside the Assembly, he further said, "also let the DPAR (Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms) or Kannada and culture department give us a list of proverbs that can be used, so that we will follow it." Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said Suresh Kumar voluntarily requested for the words to be expunged, despite it not being derogatory or unparliamentary, with a good intention that the House should continue.

"Despite that, the act of going near his house, shouting slogans and pasting posters is not right. Also how can someone file a complaint for what has happened in the Assembly. How did the police accept it. Why should we speak in Assembly if such things can happen. We have protection here for speaking, we cannot be questioned even in the court for what we speak here," he said, demanding strong action from the Home Minister.

Home Minister G Parameshwara in his reply said, Suresh Kumar was a dear friend and it was his responsibility to ensure no trouble is caused to him.

"I will personally look into who pasted the posters, and shouted slogans near his house. I will also check on the complaint filed and inform the Assembly. I accept what the opposition leader said, that we may use some proverbs while speaking in the Assembly and if there are such reactions to it, it is not right. I condemn it. It does not set right precedence. It may also happen to us tomorrow," he said, adding that he will take strong and strict action in this regard.

Speaker Khader said, members can speak anything in the House, as per rules, other than what is unparliamentary.

"Members of the Assembly are like a family....such reactions outside, to what has happened in the House is unnecessary. The government should take strict action. It should also be ensured that no legislator faces such things," he said.

When the Speaker asked Suresh Kumar whether he wants the Chair to refer the matter to Privileges Committee, the latter responded in the affirmative.

Kumar said such acts spoil his image and disturbs him from discharging his duties as a legislator. The Speaker then referred the matter to the House Privileges Committee. PTI KSU SA