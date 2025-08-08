Speaker refers CAG reports on finance, appropriation accounts of previous AAP govt for PAC probe

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday referred four CAG reports on previous AAP government's finance accounts and appropriation accounts for 2023-24, as well as welfare of construction workers, to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for examination.

Gupta said the PAC will submit its recommendations on the three reports, tabled in the Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on August 4, in the next session of the House.

"The Assembly Secretariat is directed to forward these reports immediately to the concerned departments so that they may submit action-taken notes to the Public Accounts Committee," the speaker said in the Assembly.

The report on the appropriation accounts reveals that during 2023–2024, an amount of Rs 15,327 crore remained unspent, of which Rs 8,376.40 crore lapsed due to delay in surrender, Gupta said in a statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

"This amount could have been utilised for essential development works," he added.

Gupta also the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on finance accounts for 2023–2024 noted that the government departments failed to submit Abstract Contingent Bills, resulting in Rs 346.82 crore remaining outstanding.

"This means there was no way to confirm whether the funds were actually spent in accordance with the authorisation of the Legislative Assembly. The CAG also expressed concern over the non-submission of utilisation certificates for Rs 3,760.84 crore as on March 31, 2024," he said.

Citing the state finance report for 2023-24 by the CAG, he said that revenue surplus declined from Rs 14,457 crore in 2022–2023 to Rs 6,462 crore in 2023–2024.

"Had the government of India not borne Rs 11,123 crore towards pension liabilities and Delhi Police expenditure, the surplus would have turned into a revenue deficit," the speaker said.

The fiscal deficit increased from Rs 416 crore in 2019–2020 to Rs 3,934 crore in 2023–2024, he said.

The CAG report on the 'Building and other Construction Workers' Welfare Board' also points to several serious irregularities, the speaker noted, citing lack of data on registered workers and low expenditure of the welfare funds.

The previous AAP government did not have reliable data regarding the number of such workers. Out of 6.96 lakh registered workers, the department maintained a database of only 1.98 lakh workers, Gupta said, adding that several deficiencies were found in the registration process, such as duplicate images and multiple registrations.