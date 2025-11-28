Speaker revokes suspension of two Assam MLAs from assembly

Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) The suspension of two opposition MLAs for the winter session of the Assam Assembly was revoked by Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Friday, with one day remaining of the five-day-long sitting.

Daimary said he is withdrawing the suspension order following requests from leaders of the legislative parties. Action had been taken against the two for their misbehaviour on the Assembly premises during the previous session.

Congress MLA Nurul Huda and legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was suspended from the Congress earlier, had been suspended for the session on its first day on Tuesday on the recommendation of the Privilege Committee report for the mistreatment of Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.

“I discussed the matter with the deputy speaker and the Parliamentary Affairs minister. I propose that the decision to suspend them be revoked. I hope I have the consent of the House,” he said, withdrawing the earlier order.

On Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had placed a resolution on the basis of the report of the Privilege Committee, which suggested suspension of Huda and Ahmed.

"The Privilege Committee found that Huda had attacked Momin, while Ahmed had used unparliamentary words against the Deputy Speaker. Accordingly, it recommended suspension of the two members for the remaining period of the winter session," the minister had said.

The House passed the motion although the Congress opposed it.

In March, the ruling alliance had alleged that Momin was attacked by Huda just outside the House in the corridors of the Assembly building while the opposition parties were protesting over an issue. Huda and Congress had denied the allegation.

In the same month, Ahmed had used an insulting term, which was later expunged, while discussing an issue in the House. PTI SSG NN