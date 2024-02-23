Speaker says he would consider starting Zero Hour in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha would consider starting Zero Hour in the assembly, said Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Friday.

Advertisment

He said that the MLAs present their views under Point of Order and ask for more time many times. Therefore starting Zero Hour would be considered to enable MLAs to raise important issues, he said.

The demand to start Zero Hour was raised by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi who said that the system of raising issues through Point of Order repeatedly causes disruption. Zero Hour during the assembly session would be a better solution, he said.

Earlier, Anni MLA Lokender (BJP), Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap (BJP) and Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress) spoke in the assembly under the Point of Order. PTI BPL SKY SKY