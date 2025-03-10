Budget session: Speaker urges parties to ensure smooth Question Hour as second leg resumes

New Delhi: With the Budget Session of Parliament resuming on Monday after a recess, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged political parties to ensure smooth functioning of Question Hour in the House.

Birla urged all the members attending the business advisory committee meeting on Monday to continue the Question Hour smoothly, Lok Sabha sources said.

He said railways, agriculture and Jal Shakti were among the ministries whose demands will be discussed during the session that will continue until April 4.

The Question Hour usually witnesses uproarious scenes as the opposition seeks to raise a range of issues.

The session is resuming after a nearly month-long recess amid indications of an 'EPIC' showdown between the government and the opposition, which is planning to raise issues such as the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, the fresh bout of violence in Manipur, and India's handling of the Donald Trump administration.

The focus of the government will be on getting Parliament's nod for the demands for grants, completion of the budgetary process, seeking approval for the Manipur budget, and passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move a statutory resolution seeking Parliament's approval for the proclamation of President's Rule in Manipur.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to table the budget for Manipur on Monday. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13 after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The opposition said it is set to corner the government over the issue of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers.

The Trinamool Congress has taken the lead in flagging the issue, following which the Election Commission declared that it would take corrective measures within the next three months.