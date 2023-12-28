Speaker Vasudev Devnani inspects Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday inspected the Vidhan Sabha and interacted with the officials there, an official statement said.

Devnani visited the secretariat chambers, library, and galleries of the Assembly and he was briefed about the ongoing activities in various branches of the Vidhan Sabha by Assembly Principal Secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma.

The Speaker also interacted with officials regarding potential innovations in the proceedings of the House.

Devnani (75), a fifth-time BJP MLA, was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday on the second day of the two-day special session during which the members of the House took oath.

The Assembly session will begin on January 19 with the Governor's address. PTI SDA RHL