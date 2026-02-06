Speaker's statement on PM's absence in Lok Sabha 'absurd, ludicrous': TMC's Sagarika Ghose

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose on Friday described the Lok Sabha Speaker's explanation for why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend the Lower House to respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address as "absurd and ludicrous." Speaker Om Birla had stated that he advised the prime minister not to come to the House due to "definite information" he received about opposition members planning to protest in an unprecedented manner.

In a post on X, the TMC's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha asserted that the prime minister was unwilling to face the Lok Sabha.

"The Lok Sabha Speaker's explanation that Narendra Modi did not speak in the Lok Sabha because he faced potential physical attacks from women MPs is absurd and ludicrous," Ghose said.

"Truth is, Narendra Modi did not want to face the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha too, Modi only addressed empty benches. Grade D government. D for Denial, D for darpok (coward)," she said.

On Thursday, Birla mentioned he had concrete information that many Congress MPs might carry out an "unexpected act" by approaching the prime minister's seat, which prompted him to request Modi not to deliver his address in the House.

The House witnessed dramatic scenes on Wednesday as women opposition MPs charged towards the prime minister's seat, holding banners ahead of his scheduled speech, leading to the adjournment of proceedings for the day.

Modi was not present in the House, and while BJP member P P Chaudhary was making his remarks on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address, opposition members surged into the Well of the House. PTI AO MPL MPL