‘Speaking of History’: New book by Romila Thapar, Namit Arora to release in November

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Eminent historian Romila Thapar and writer Namit Arora to come out with a new book, "Speaking of History: Conversations About India’s Past and Present", in November, publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Wednesday.

The book, to be published under PRHI's 'Allen Lane' imprint, aims to explore the method and practice of writing history -- and its vital role in shaping India’s present. It reflects on the distortions of history in our public discourse, and unpack the many forces driving it.

"The idea for this book arose after a spontaneous discussion we had about why history was so misunderstood in some circles. We decided to have an extended conversation to clarify some key points and see where it might lead. We started by looking at how historical scholarship began in India and how it has evolved through the use of the historical methods and interdisciplinary approaches.

"From there, the conversation naturally flowed into a wide range of topics, connecting the past to the questions we’re still grappling with today," the 93-year-old historian, who has authored over 25 books, said in a statement.

Exploring themes like caste, gender, nationalism, Hindutva and mythology, the book, expansive yet accessible discussion, challenges the "politicisation of the past and powerfully defends cogently reasoned, evidence-based scholarship".

According to Arora, who had previously also authored "Indians" and "The Lottery of Birth", the upcoming book essentially explores how scholars research and write history today, what makes it credible, and why it has become such a contested space in our public life.

"My goals for this exchange were similar to Prof Thapar’s: to discuss different facets of the discipline of history, especially for a general audience... We also delved into some of the most debated aspects of India’s past and present, spanning caste, patriarchy, religion, migration, invasion, violence, cultural change, identity, power, and nationalism," he explained.

The book, according to the publisher, offers a "breath of intellectual clarity, scholarly rigour, and an unwavering commitment to reclaiming history as a space for curiosity, complexity and critical inquiry".

"Romila Thapar and Namit Arora have crafted an engaging and thought-provoking book that challenges readers to reconsider and reflect on the complexities of history. Their meticulous research and compelling storytelling make this book an essential read for anyone seeking to understand the rich tapestry of India's heritage. I am proud to publish the book," said Milee Ashwarya, publisher and senior VP at PRHI.