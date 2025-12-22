Speaking Tiger Books to republish all Tarun Tejpal novels

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Publishing house Speaking Tiger Books has announced it will republish all novels by journalist-author Tarun Tejpal, including a 20th anniversary edition of his debut bestseller, "The Alchemy of Desire".

The reissues, in new hardback editions, start this month with "The Alchemy of Desire", which has sold nearly a million copies worldwide, and "The Story of My Assassins", originally published 17 years ago.

"The best and most daring writers have no business playing it safe. They belong with independent publishers, so this is a great moment for us. It validates our commitment to original voices that risk the big vision, that try to break free of the tyrannies of power and privilege, and do it with brilliant narrative skill.

"Tarun’s work has stood the test of time because it is as intensely political as it is personal. It speaks of the human condition without glib, middle-class morality, showing us, specifically in the Indian context, its horrors -- but also its capacity for beauty in unexpected places," Ravi Singh, publisher and co-founder of Speaking Tiger Books, said in a statement.

Tejpal's other works, "The Valley of Masks" and the monumental "The Line of Mercy" trilogy -- 'Qaid', 'Kaal', and 'Qayamat' -- are set to be published in February and March next year, respectively.