Spear Corps GoC reviews operational preparedness in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 10 (PTI) General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Spear Corps Lt. General Abhijit S Pendharkar on Monday visited Anini and forward air-maintained posts under Dao Division in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley to assess operational readiness and troop morale in the challenging high-altitude sector of the Eastern Himalayas.

The visit focused on ensuring sustained combat preparedness and seamless logistical support in some of the most remote and strategically sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Guwahati-based Defence Spokesperson Lt Gen Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

During the visit, the Corps Commander witnessed an on-ground validation of Kill Box and Ashni Platoon, specialised combat teams that demonstrated integrated “hard kill” and “soft kill” responses against hostile drone intrusions.

The drill, he said, underlined the Indian Army’s enhanced counter-drone capability and the effective synergy between technology and tactical innovation in modern warfare.

Lt Gen Rawat informed that the exercise showcased the Army’s proactive approach to emerging aerial threats, integrating advanced surveillance systems and precision countermeasures designed to protect critical forward assets.

"The Indian Army continues to evolve its tactics to meet modern battlefield challenges, with a strong focus on technological adaptation and rapid response mechanisms,” he added.

The GOC also interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas, commending their high standards of professionalism and resilience despite extreme weather and difficult terrain conditions.

He reaffirmed the Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national borders and ensuring operational dominance in all terrains and threat spectrums. PTI UPL UPL MNB