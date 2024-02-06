Special 'Aastha' train flagged off from Jammu to Ayodhya

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Amid religious fervor and 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, a special 'Aastha' train carrying pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu to Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The train, flagged off by BJP general secretary (organisation) J&K, Ashok Koul, carried over 1,100 devotees for Ayodhya as it departed from the Jammu railway station at 11:55 am.

A significant number of Ram devotees are visiting Ayodhya together for the first time since the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

Speaking on the occasion, Koul expressed enthusiasm among the devotees of Bhagwan Shri Ram in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congratulations to everyone here. This is the first train being flagged off from Jammu today. Trains to Ayodhya from here will continue starting today. Another train will run from here tomorrow," he said.

Praising the efforts of Jammu people for the construction of the Ram temple, Koul mentioned their participation in Kar Seva and the fight for the temple's construction.

"A large number of people will be going to Ayodhya to perform darshan of Ram Lalla and all arrangements have been made for them," he added.

Chanting Ram Bhajan and 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, the enthusiastic devotees and their families thronged the Jammu railway station to be part of the flagging-off ceremony.

"We are happy to be part of this inaugural train from Jammu. I never thought of visiting Ayodhya to see a temple with my own eyes. Ram has fulfilled my wish," said 72-year-old Karam Chand Sharma, who, along with others, participated in the battle for the construction of the Ram temple.

Nirmala Devi expressed her happiness that she will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I will be fortunate to see Ram Ji with my own eyes. I am thankful to all, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for this," she said. PTI AB AS AS