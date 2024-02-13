Special 'Aastha' train to Ayodhya flagged off from Goa

Panaji: A special "Aastha" train carrying around 2,000 pilgrims to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has been flagged off from Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and other MLAs were present at the flagging off ceremony held on Monday evening at Thivim railway station in North Goa district.

Sawant said he along with all the state cabinet ministers will visit Ayodhya on February 15 when everyone, including those who have travelled by the train from Goa, will offer prayers to Lord Ram.

He said the people of Goa are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this dream come true.

Devotees have been visiting Ayodhya in large numbers after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple there on January 22.

The Indian Railways had announced "Aastha Special" trains to ferry devotees to Ayodhya from different parts of the country.

Tanavade said people from various walks of life will be travelling by this train to Ayodhya.

Goans have been excited about visiting Ayodhya since the inauguration of the Ram temple in the UP city, he added.