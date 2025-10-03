Special Advisor to Brazilian President holds talks with NSA Doval

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Celso Luis Nunes Amorim, the Special Advisor to the Brazilian president, on Friday held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, focusing on boosting bilateral ties in areas of defence, energy and critical minerals.

Amorim, accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, is on a visit to New Delhi ahead of a planned trip to India by Brazil's President Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva.

Doval and Amorim held talks under the framework of the India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue.

"The dialogue was an opportunity to follow up on the issues identified under five pillars of cooperation during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Brazil in July," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said NSA Doval and Amorim reviewed ongoing progress in the strategic partnership, including in diverse areas such as defence and security, energy, rare earths and critical minerals and health and pharmaceuticals.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in multilateral forums such as BRICS, India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA), and the forthcoming COP-30 to be hosted by Brazil in November.

"Both sides agreed to carry forward the work to implement the vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva," the MEA said.

Amorim also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Had a useful exchange on the current global scenario and on opportunities for deepening our strategic cooperation," Jaishankar said on social media platform X.