Special alert sounded in Uttarakhand to ensure new year revelries don't disturb wildlife

Rishikesh, Dec 16 (PTI) With Christmas and new year festivities around the corner, Uttarakhand has issued a special alert till January 3 to ensure that the revelries do not cause any disturbance to wildlife in the forest divisions of the hill state, including the Rajaji and Corbett tiger reserves.

Asking forest officials to be alert during this period, Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra said the prescribed sound limit for loudspeakers must be complied with at hotels and resorts located in the fringe areas of the wildlife-rich forest divisions and tiger reserves of the state.

Tourists visiting the reserves and forest rest houses with abundant wildlife should not be allowed to carry weapons, Mishra said in the alert, adding that there should be no illegal hunting.

Monitoring should also be done on illegal hunting of aquatic species in the rivers passing through the reserved and protected forest areas, while special attention should be paid to ensure there is no violation of rules by tourists on roads passing through the two tiger reserves and the wildlife-rich forest divisions, the official added.

Patrolling should be intensified and no one should be allowed to create a ruckus on the roads, Mishra said. PTI COR ALM ARI