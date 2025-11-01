Special Assembly session to be held to celebrate Uttarakhand's silver jubilee: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that a two-day special Assembly session to commemorate the state's 25th foundation day and discuss the "roadmap for the next 25 years" will be addressed by President Draupadi Murmu.

The session will be held on November 3-4. Uttarakhand's foundation day is celebrated on November 9.

Addressing a press conference here to mark the beginning of the silver-jubilee celebrations to be held across the state from November 1 to 11, Dhami said, "Today is the auspicious occasion of Devutthana Ekadashi and Igas, and several programmes will be organised during this 11-day period.

"To further our journey and discuss the roadmap for the next 25 years, we have decided to convene a special session of the Assembly. It is a matter of great joy for us that the president will address the session on November 3." The chief minister said the session will discuss the future direction of the state.

"This is not a regular session but rather a meaningful discussion on suggestions and experiences so far on how to take the state forward," he said.

On the occasion, Dhami also remembered former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during whose tenure the state of Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh. He also remembered the agitators who fought for the state's formation.

The chief minister said monsoon disasters have caused significant loss of life and property in the hill state, adding that earlier in the day, he visited Chenagad in Rudraprayag district, which was badly hit by natural calamities.