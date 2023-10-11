Special cameras installed in Delhi to detect vehicles plying without valid PUCC

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Vehicle owners driving without a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) will be sent notices by the Delhi Transport department if their vehicle is detected by special numberplate reader cameras installed at four locations in the capital.

As part of a pilot project, the Delhi Transport department has installed an innovative valid PUCC validity verification system at four petrol pumps in Model Town, Shastri Nagar, Mall Road and Shahdara.

"These cameras can detect whether a vehicle has a valid PUCC or not by scanning their numberplate. This is being done as a pilot project for two months at four pollution checking centres at fuel stations. In the last few days, 60 per cent of vehicles have been detected without a valid PUCC at these points," an official said.

According to an official, there are around 23 lakh vehicles without a valid PUCC in Delhi.

"It is difficult to send notices to owners of all such vehicles. We are sending SMSes asking people to get valid PUCC," he added.

With the onset of air pollution season, the department has deployed enforcement teams to carry out checks, while SMSes are also being sent to vehicle owners to get a valid PUCC.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates. PTI SLB CK