Special camp at Maha Kumbh offers a confluence of spirituality, nature and culture

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) At the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a special camp of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwari University, called 'Gyan Kumbh', offers visitors a unique confluence of spirituality, nature and culture.

This special camp, which started on January 10 in Sector Seven of Maha Kumbh Nagar, has been named "Brahmakumaris Swarnim Bharat Gyan Kumbh." "Swarnim Bharat Gyan Kumbh is unique in many ways. Here, the glimpse of golden India with the vision of Ram Rajya from Sanatan culture, along with the philosophy of the four ages, captivates the mind. The model, with 200 films, displays the form of the new India. The establishment of the ancient Sanatan Devi-Devta religion and the creation of a new India with Sanatan values is visible," B K Komal, head of the media division of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwari Vishwavidyalaya told PTI "This camp is teaching humanity by taking people on the path of peace. Every person coming here is advised, through various symbols, to stay away from criticism, violence, ego, addiction, and bad company, and walk the path of love and harmony," he said.

He further stated that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is a spiritual institution with over nine thousand branches in approximately 140 countries around the world. Established in 1930 by the late Lekhraj Kriplani, who is known as 'Brahma Baba,’ the institution promotes the teachings of spiritual peace.

People associated with the arrangements here say that the pain of the tragic accident in which 30 devotees died in a stampede on the day of the Mauni Amavasya (January 29) brought silence to the camp for a day or two.

However, now, the arrival of visitors has regained its rhythm. The groups of Brahma Kumars and Brahma Kumaris (BKs) are always ready to bring about a "change of heart" in the devotees who visit.

In this "Gyan Kumbh," organised by the institution until February 16, devotees stop as soon as they enter through the main gate, drawn by the 25-foot-high grand tableau of Chaitanya Devi.

Eight pillars of Golden India have been installed in Gyan Kumbh. After the main gate, on the right side, the sutras of these eight pillars are written in bold letters.

The pillars start with the concept of an addiction-free society, with a mantra given on each pillar.

Brotherhood and unity, care of nature, purity of food, moral leadership and character building, prosperous education, and good governance -- these eight sutras show the path of life to the people.

Kishan Kumar (45), a devotee from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, said that the scene of transitioning from the terrible jungle of Kaliyug to the golden age in the camp gives strength to the mind and raises the hope of better days.

Expressing his enthusiasm, he said, "We have been roaming around the entire fair area for two days and have not seen such an informative program anywhere until now." When Kumar was asked what he liked most, he said, "The most important thing is that there is no charge for anything here, and the people here very politely satisfy every curiosity. A special experiment has been done to find the solution to every problem." The Gyan Kumbh also has pandals like the Spiritual Knowledge Exhibition, Laser Show, Hologram Show, Mind Spa, and more.

A glimpse of the campaign run by them for a drug-free India was also seen in a pandal here.

Social health, physical health, mental health, and spiritual health have been preached through the Drug-Free India Campaign. While passing through the winding lanes of this Gyan Kumbh, an attempt has been made to teach every visitor how one can move towards the golden age by becoming detached from wild life.

On the way out, there is a big corridor with bold letters that read, "For love, for harmony." Then, there is a slogan: "Without love, there is despair in life; love is the basis of sweetness in relations." Even while leaving, people associated with Ishwari University bid farewell to the visitors with their sweet words and express the hope that people will implement the advice received in the corridor here.