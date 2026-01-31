Special campaign conducted in UP for SIR of electoral rolls

Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) A special campaign was organised on Saturday at all polling stations across the state as part of the Special Intensive Revision programme 2026 for the electoral rolls of the Assembly constituencies, according to a statement.

Under this campaign, eligible citizens, especially women and youth, were encouraged to fill out Form-6 along with a declaration form to include their names in the voter list.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, visited polling stations in Lucknow district, and officers from the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Divisional Commissioners, District Election Officers, Deputy District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers monitored the process through on-site visits to polling stations in their respective districts, a statement said.

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that during the inspection, it was ensured that the BLOs were present at the booths at the designated time and were clearly sharing information with voters regarding the draft electoral roll and voters who could not be included in the draft electoral roll due to death, relocation, absence, duplicate entries, or other reasons.

It was also ensured that they had a sufficient number of Forms 6, 7, and 8 available.

The BLOs provided necessary assistance to all eligible citizens who arrived at the booth and helped them fill out Form-6 along with the declaration form, it said.

Rinwa said that the objective of the Special Intensive Revision programme is to make the electoral roll as accurate, up-to-date, and error-free as possible, so that no eligible voter is left out.

Ensuring the participation of every eligible citizen, in accordance with the intention of the Election Commission of India, is extremely important for strengthening democracy, he added.

Rinwa also appealed to all voters in the state to check their names in the voter list at their respective polling booths. PTI NAV HIG HIG