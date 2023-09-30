Special campaign underway to review eligibility of undertrial prisoners for release in Thane district

Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) In an attempt to decongest prisons in Maharashtra's Thane district, a special campaign is being conducted to identify undertrial prisoners and review their eligibility for release, an official said on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), an undertrial review committee (UTRC) has been formed for the campaign, which began on September 18 and will conclude on November 20.

The committee, formed under the guidance of principal district judge and DLSA chairperson Abhay J Mantri, comprises collectors of Thane and Palghar districts, police commissioners from Thane district, and the superintendent of police, Thane among other officials, it said.

The committee will function as per the guidelines of the National Legal Services Authority to reduce the crowding at jails in the district and state.

The undertrials will be covered under sections 436 (deals with bail) and 436A (one can be released from custody if he has spent more than half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence) of the Indian Penal Code, the release said.

The campaign will cover undertrials/convicts falling under section 436A, those who have been granted bail but are not able to furnish sureties, convicts who have undergone their sentence or are entitled to release because of remission granted to them, DLSA member secretary Ishwar Suryawanshi said.

The committee will also review the eligibility of undertrials accused of offences carrying a maximum punishment of 2 years, those who are sick or infirm and require specialised medical treatment, women offenders, first-time offenders between the ages 19 and 21 and in custody for the offence punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment and have suffered at least 1/4th of the maximum sentence possible, it was stated.