Special camps for govt’s ambitious JMMSY to continue till Aug 15: J’khand CM

Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that special camps for enrollment under the government's ambitious financial assistance scheme for women would continue till August 15.

The camps for the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY) started on August 3 and it was scheduled to conclude on August 10.

"There is tremendous enthusiasm among lakhs of sisters across the state regarding this scheme. Special camps are being organized till August 10, which I have instructed to extend by 5 more days," the CM posted on X.

In a bid to empower and make women self-reliant, the Jharkhand government recently launched the scheme for women between the age group of 21 and 50 years, under which the beneficiaries will be provided Rs 1,000 per month.

The chief minister during his speech on the concluding day of the monsoon session of state assembly on August 2 had said that the scheme would benefit around 50 lakh women and a woman will be entitled to receive Rs 12,000 annually.

The CM further said on X that he has received information about difficulties being faced by the women in availing the benefit of the scheme. "I have given instructions for immediate redressal of the technical snags and a meeting with senior officials has also been held in this regard," he said.

The CM further said that he has also given instructions to increase the number of Pragya Kendras (common service centres) across the state in view of enthusiasm being shown towards the scheme.

The enrollment for the scheme would continue even after the special camp. "I want to tell all of you sisters that this is an ongoing scheme. There is no time limit to avail of the benefits of the scheme. Even after organizing the special camp, any needy person can avail the benefits of this scheme by visiting his nearest Pragya Kendra anytime," he wrote on X.

The CM said he got information that some middlemen have also become active in some places in view of the benefits being received by the women under the scheme.

"I want to tell all of you that the entire process of this scheme is free, so beware of middlemen. I have also instructed all the district administrations to take strict action on receiving information about middlemen anywhere," he said. PTI SAN SAN RG