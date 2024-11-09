Special camps held to register new voters for Delhi polls

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) In another chance for eligible people to enroll as voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls due in February, a special two-day camp began on Saturday.

All eligible people can get their names registered in the electoral roll at special camps, said a notice issued by chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi.

The camps have been set up at all the polling stations across the city where people can go for registration from 10 am to 5 pm, officials said.

The camps have been held as part of the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

"All the citizens of Delhi who have already attained the age of 18 years or attaining the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2025 can apply in Form-6 at these special camps," the notice said.

Any eligible citizen, who is going to attain the age of 18 years on or before any of the subsequent qualifying dates (beyond January 1) in the year 2025, may also file his or her claim for inclusion of name in the roll in advance, through Form-6, the notice stated.

All new applicants attaining the age of 18 years by October 1, 2025 can apply through Form-6. Correction or replacement of electoral photo identity card (EPIC), shifting can be accomplished through Form-8, it said.

A person can be voter from one place only. It is a punishable offence under section 17 and 18 of the Representation of People Act, 1950, to be voter from two constituencies.

People can apply for deletion of multiple entries in Form-7. The applications can also be filed online, it added. PTI VIT SKY SKY