New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday framed charges in the IRCTC hotel tender case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and others, paving the way for trial at Rouse Avenue Courts.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne passed the order after the accused pleaded not guilty.

Lalu Prasad, who arrived in a wheelchair, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav face allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the Indian Penal Code along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI case says that during Lalu’s tenure as Railway Minister, two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri were leased to Sujata Hotels through a manipulated tender and, in return, prime land was transferred at a fraction of market value to a company allegedly linked to his family. The defence has called the prosecution politically motivated and denied wrongdoing.

The court proceedings were held in person; earlier directions had required personal appearance of the accused. With charges now settled, the case will move into the evidence stage unless any higher court intervention alters the course.

The judge framed corruption, conspiracy and cheating charges against Lalu Prasad, while Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav were charged, among other counts, with conspiracy and cheating. The court recorded that all accused pleaded not guilty and the matter will proceed to trial.

According to the CBI’s charges, the alleged quid pro quo dates to 2004-2009, when the hotels were awarded on lease and land parcels changed hands at undervalued rates; the agency claims this amounted to undue advantage obtained for a favoured private party and enrichment of entities linked to the minister’s family. The accused have consistently rejected these claims.

The prosecution will now lead evidence to prove the alleged tender manipulation and land transfers, while the defence will contest both the process and the valuation trail.