Special CBI court in Asansol frames charges against 49 in connection with coal pilferage case

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A special CBI court in Asansol has framed charges against 49 persons in connection with alleged pilferage of coal worth Rs 1340 crore from the mines of Eastern Coalfields Ltd by Anup Majee under the patronage of officials and influential persons.

Advertisment

The influential persons included Vikash Mishra, whose brother, the then TMC leader Vinay Mishra, is absconding.

In its chargesheet filed in a Special Court in Asansol (West Bengal), which became public on Tuesday after charges were framed against 49 accused, the CBI alleged that Majee and his gang stole at least 31 Lakh MT of coal between 2015 and 2020 from the leasehold areas public sector undertaking ECL, corresponding railway sidings and adjoining areas.

Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, the special court on Tuesday framed charges against Majee, Vikash Mishra and 47 other accused under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, criminal breach of trust and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act among others.

Advertisment

The agency has alleged that Majee, during 2015-2020, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the other co-accused and "dishonestly and fraudulently excavated and pilfered coal" from ECL leasehold areas, corresponding railway sidings and adjoining areas, the charge sheet alleged.

The agency has filed three charge sheets so far in the case, they said.

The coal, estimated to be worth Rs 1340 crore, was allegedly pilfered "under protection and patronage" of co-accused public servants --11 of ECL (one director-technical, seven general managers, one manager, two security inspectors) and one CISF inspector, the agency said.

Advertisment

The CBI alleged that influential persons, including Vikash Mishra whose brother Vinay Mishra, a former leader of the TMC, is absconding and 10 companies, which were buying the pilfered coal, were involved in the conspiracy and have been charged sheeted, it said.

In addition, the CBI has also filed chargesheet against alleged mastermind of the conspiracy Majee, his associates and illegal miners of his gang for causing huge wrongful loss to ECL and the government exchequer with a corresponding wrongful gain to themselves, they said. PTI ABS MNK MNK