Special Cell integrated HQ to help bust terror modules, says Amit Shah at Delhi Police Raising Day

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Integrated Headquarters of the Delhi Police's Special Cell being built at a cost of Rs 368 crore will will emerge as the country's most modern centre for tackling narcotics networks, organised crime and terror, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Addressing the 79th Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi Police, Shah said the integrated headquarters will house a state-of-the-art indoor firing range, a war room, cyber laboratories, training halls and other modern infrastructure.

The e-foundation stone for the project was laid during the ceremony in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and other senior officers. Shah was the chief guest at the event.

The home minister said the Special Cell has played a significant role in cracking down on drug syndicates, fake Indian currency rackets, complex cybercrimes and major terror conspiracies not only in the national capital but across the country.

"Delhi Police has consistently upheld its commitment to peace, service and justice since its inception. The responsibility of the force is far greater as Delhi is not only the national capital but also the centre of the country's democratic and constitutional institutions, hosting key establishments including the residences and offices of the president and the prime minister," Shah was quoted as saying in a statement.

The security of Delhi must meet the highest global standards, particularly in view of the numerous national and international events hosted in the city, he said.

During the ceremony, foundation stones were laid for 10 new projects of the Delhi Police.

The first phase of the Safe City Project, built at a cost of about Rs 857 crore, was also inaugurated. Under the project, a modern Integrated Command, Control, Communication and Computer Centre (C4I) set up.

"The centre will significantly enhance surveillance, coordination and real-time response capabilities of the force," Shah said.

About 2,100 cameras have been added in the first phase of the Safe City Project, which is in addition to the 15,000 existing cameras integrated with the central system, he said.

According to officials, the C4I centre will enable advanced features such as facial recognition, crowd monitoring and data analytics to improve crime detection and public safety management. The system is expected to strengthen situational awareness during large gatherings, emergencies and law-and-order situations.

Shah said the Safe City Project will substantially enhance women's safety and overall urban policing standards in the capital. He added that technology-driven policing will play a key role in meeting emerging challenges, particularly in cybercrime and organised criminal activities.

Highlighting the broader reforms in the criminal justice system, the home minister said the three new Nyaya Sanhitas will bring transformative changes once fully implemented. He said provisions such as e-FIR, legal backing to Zero FIR, mandatory forensic visits in serious crimes and integration under the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS) will further strengthen policing outcomes.

He expressed confidence that with modern infrastructure, legal reforms and technological upgrades, the Delhi Police will continue to remain at the forefront of maintaining peace and security in the national capital.

The ceremony witnessed participation of senior officers and personnel from various units of the force, showcasing its operational preparedness and commitment to public service.