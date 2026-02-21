Special chopper carries sacred footwear of saints for Latur devotional events

Latur, Feb 21 (PTI The padukas, or sacred footwear of seven saints from the Warkari tradition, reached Latur by a special helicopter from Dehu and Alandi in Pune district on Saturday, marking the start of a major religious celebration in the city.
This arrival is part of several commemorative events, such as the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar, memorials for Sant Namdev and Sant Janabai, and remembrance ceremonies for Sant Tukaram, organisers said.
Two chariots will carry the sacred padukas to Khandapur village in Latur tehsil in a grand procession.
Ceremonial horses from Alandi and Dehu will perform the traditional ringan ritual, a symbolic highlight of the Warkari tradition, organisers added.
Lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra will participate in the ten-day devotional events. PTI COR NSK