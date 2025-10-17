Special cleanliness drive: Over 9,000 files reviewed, 33,940 sq ft space freed in Jal Shakti ministry

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti has reviewed the progress of its ongoing cleanliness and efficiency drive under the government's Special Campaign 5.0, aimed at improving workplace management through record review, waste disposal and procedural simplification.

The review, chaired by Additional Secretary Subodh Yadav on October 16, assessed the performance of various wings and field organisations under the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), according to an official statement.

According to the statement, the Department has reviewed 9,203 physical files and 4,233 e-files, freeing up 33,940 sq ft of office space and generating over Rs 40.7 lakh through scrap disposal.

Out of the assigned targets, 27 out of 135 MPs' references, 12 out of 41 PMO references, and 84 out of 135 public grievances have been disposed of. In addition, 266 cleaning campaigns have been completed out of the 563 planned.

The ministry said that "before" and "after" photographs and videos of the cleaned sites are being uploaded daily to the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DAR&PG) portal to ensure transparency and accountability.

Special Campaign 5.0 is a government-wide initiative to promote cleanliness, reduce pendency and improve efficiency in official functioning as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. PTI UZM AMJ AMJ