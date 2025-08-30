Special convoy of 192 tankers heading towards Manipur

Imphal, Aug 30 (PTI) The Manipur government on Saturday said all necessary measures will be taken to meet the fuel requirements for the people of the landlocked state.

A special convoy of 192 tanker trucks, including 158 diesel and petrol fuels and 29 LPG tanker trucks, left Jiribam town bordering Assam's Cachar district on Friday to ensure adequate availability of fuel for the state's domestic and commercial requirements, an official statement said.

The convoy is expected to reach the state capital within two or three days, it said.

The special convoy was arranged following a meeting on Friday by Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to review the stock position of fuel and LPG in the state.

The development came in the wake of depleting fuel stocks "on account of transit bottlenecks arising from frequent landslides on both the national highways of the state NH-2 and NH-37," it said.

The convoy is being arranged by the Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution department in close coordination with state police and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, it said. PTI COR RG