Special counters in gurdwaras where people can give donations for sacred cloth offerings: SGPC

Amritsar, Oct 7 (PTI) The SGPC on Monday said it will set up special counters inside gurdwaras where devotees can give donations for offerings for 'rumala' (a sacred cloth for covering Guru Granth Sahib).

The decision has been taken as in the Golden Temple and other historical gurdwaras, a large number of 'rumalas' are offered by devotees as reverence and respect.

Often the quality of such 'rumalas' is not good and there is a big problem in safekeeping them due to the abundance, said Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

In view of this, it has been decided that special counters will be set up inside the gurdwaras, where the devotees will be able to give donations for rumalas as per their will, he said.

He appealed to the devotees to get a receipt at the counters and show it inside the Guru's Darbar (sanctum sanctorum) for 'ardas' (Sikh prayers) offering.

The offering for 'rumalas' will be used for "the bright future of the community", Dhami said.

Meanwhile, SGPC also passed a resolution to impose a complete ban on the online sale of 'Gutka Sahib' and 'Pothis' (holy scripture) of Gurbani on various e-commerce websites and mobile apps.

Dhami said this matter is very serious, because it pertains to the dignity and respect of 'Gurbani.' Meanwhile, he announced to convene the general house session of the annual election of SGPC President and other office-bearers on October 28.

Dhami said in a press statement that this time the annual meeting for the election of office-bearers will be held on October 28 at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall.

In this general meeting, elections would be held for the post of SGPC president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and members of the executive committee.