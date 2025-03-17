Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of driver of Dawood Ibrahim's brother

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) A special court in Mumbai on Monday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2011 killing of the driver/bodyguard of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Special Judge A M Patil, designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), acquitted Rajan. A detailed copy of the order will be made available later.

Rajan, who is presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, was produced before the court via videoconference.

The court informed him that he has been acquitted in the case.

"He (Rajan) be released forthwith, if he is not required in any crime or case," the court said.

On May 17, 2011, two men opened fire on one Arif Abunakar Sayyad in south Mumbai. Sayyad was the driver and bodyguard of Iqbal Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Shaikh Kaskar, younger brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

As per the police, the killing was committed at the instance of Rajan, who was booked for murder and criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code, MCOCA, and Arms Act.

Rajan will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a life sentence for the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.

The gangster is also facing trial in other criminal cases. PTI SP BNM