Special court convicts one for theft in Mangolpuri: TPDDL

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A special court has convicted a Mangolpuri resident for indulging in power theft for domestic use, a Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Rohini, Jitendra Singh, convicted Dinesh Singh, a resident of Mangolpuri, for indulging in power theft for domestic usage under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, she said.

The quantum of sentence and civil liability in the case is yet to be determined, the spokesperson added.

"The police during investigation found that the accused consumer was illegally tapping electricity by puncturing the Low Tension Aerial Bundled Cable. It also found that there was no meter or legitimate electricity connection at the site and a load of 7.718 KW was found to be connected for domestic purposes," she said.

The spokesperson added that the court has since April this year also convicted four more people for power theft from areas, including Prahladpur Bangar, Mangol Puri, Sultanpuri and JJ Colony Shakurpur.

Kiran Gupta, chief consumer litigation at TPDDL, has requested the customers of the discom to abide by rules and regulations to avail uninterrupted power supply. PTI VIT AS AS