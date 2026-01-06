Special court hears arguments on matter related to Rahul Gandhi's citizenship

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) A special MP/MLA court in Lucknow on Tuesday heard the arguments by the complainant in the matter related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship.

Special judge Alok Verma has been hearing the complainant S Vignesh Shishir who argued the matter at length on Tuesday, claiming that Rahul Gandhi has dual citizenship and that his election as Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli should be cancelled.

Shishir had filed the complaint alleging several offences under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Passport Act, Foreigners Act and the Official Secrets Act.

The court would continue the hearing on Wednesday.

The complaint was initially filed in Rae Bareli, but on the plea of the complainant that there was a threat to his life there, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had recently transferred the case to Lucknow.