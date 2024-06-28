Special court in Bengaluru summons BJP MLA Harish Poonja, 64 others

Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) A special court for public representatives in Bengaluru has summoned BJP MLA Harish Poonja along with 64 other party members.

The summons relates to allegations of obstructing police from doing their duties during protests against the arrest of Shashiraj Shetty, the BJP Belthangady Taluk Yuva Morcha taluk president.

Poonja and others will have to appear before the court on July 10.

The Beltangady police have registered two separate cases. Summons have been issued for 28 individuals in the first case and 37 in the second case.

Those involved are required to appear before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on July 10 for a formal inquiry.

The first case accuses MLA Poonja and other BJP workers of attempting to pressure the police to release Shashiraj Shetty, who was detained on charges of illegal quarrying. The second case is linked to a protest held on May 20 outside an administrative building, opposing the FIR filed against Shetty.

Following the filing of chargesheets by the Belthangady police, the court decided to issue summons on Thursday, marking the start of judicial proceedings scheduled for July 10.