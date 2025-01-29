Special court sentences three to life imprisonment for strangling six-year-old boy in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced three persons, including two brothers, to life imprisonment for strangling a six-year-old boy and throwing his body into a well.

Additional District Government Counsel Jayaprakash Sahu said the court of Special Judge Shripal Singh pronounced the sentence after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence.

The convicts -- Pappu Mali, his brother Sonu Mali and Bala Prasad Kushwaha -- were held guilty of strangling the child and disposing of the body in a well. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 each on the three.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on November 11, 2020, in the Kotwali area of Banda. The child's mother, Mamta, lodged an FIR on November 12, stating that her son Karan alias Babu (6) had gone with Pappu Mali, a resident of Nimnipur locality, on the evening of November 11 and did not return. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK