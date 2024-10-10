Special cover released to honour Ratan Tata

Patna, Oct 10 (PTI) In a tribute to the legacy of Ratan Naval Tata, the Bihar Postal Circle on Thursday released a special cover honouring chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, who died at a Mumbai hospital a day earlier.

The special cover was unveiled by Anil Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of the Bihar Circle in Patna.

“This release honours Ratan Naval Tata’s numerous contributions to industry, philanthropy, and national development. His visionary leadership and commitment to social causes have inspired millions across the nation. This special cover serves not only as a tribute but also as a reminder of the values that the legendary Ratan Tata upheld throughout his life,” said Anil Kumar during the event.

Pawan Kumar, Director of Postal Services (HQ), emphasized that such recognition not only celebrates Tata's exceptional achievements but also inspires future generations to uphold integrity, dedication, and social responsibility.

“By honouring figures like Ratan Tata, society acknowledges the profound impact these leaders have had on various sectors and their role in driving progress,” he said.

Pradeep Jain, a renowned philatelist, highlighted the significance of the special cover as a unique collector's item and a tribute to Ratan Naval Tata's legacy. PTI PKD MNB NN