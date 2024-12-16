Special darshan for pilgrims walking via forest routes to Sabarimala

Sabarimala, Dec 16 (PTI) Pilgrims travelling long distances on foot through the traditional forest paths of Pullumedu and Erumeli to reach the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will soon have special arrangements for darshan, Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth said here on Monday.

Advertisment

He said a special tag will be provided to these pilgrims in collaboration with the Forest Department.

From Pampa, they can proceed to Sannidhanam via the Swami Ayyappan Road. Those who prefer the Neelimala route may opt for it as well, he told reporters.

"At Marakkoottam, pilgrims with these special tags can avoid the Sharankuthi route and enter Sannidhanam via the Chandranandan Road. Those coming through these designated forest routes from Pullumedu and Erumeli will receive special tags and can use a dedicated queue at the temple for darshan," he said.

Advertisment

The new system, which is being implemented in cooperation with the Forest Department, will be operational soon.

The Forest Department will be responsible for issuing these special tags to pilgrims using the forest paths, the TDB president said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P K Sekar Babu, offered prayers at the hill shrine on Monday.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, he praised the arrangements made at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival, stating that they are adequate to ensure a comfortable darshan for devotees.

He added that the facilities provided by the government and the Devaswom Board are commendable.

Thousands of pilgrims, mostly from South Indian states, visit the famous Sabarimala temple to pay obeisance to Lord Ayyappa, the doors of which were opened on November 16.

Advertisment

The two-month-long pilgrimage to the hill shrine will conclude with the Marakaravilakku on January 14, 2025. PTI TGB TGB KH