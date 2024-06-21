Special DG BSF visits IB areas in Jammu frontier, reviews security

Jammu, Jun 21 (PTI) The BSF's Special Director General, Western Command, Y B Khurania on Friday visited the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation.

His visit came a days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the situation and the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khurania arrived at the BSF Jammu frontier for a two-day visit to review the security scenario of the IB, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said.

Inspector General D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to Khurania covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination along the IB of Jammu, he said.

Khurania also visited the Samba border area, where he was briefed by the sector commander and battalion commandant about the operational preparedness of the BSF along the border.

During the visit, he interacted with the jawans and praised them for performing their duties with dedication and professionalism, the spokesman said. PTI AB ANB ANB