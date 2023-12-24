Special DG BSF visits troops in Jammu frontier, reviews security situation

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Special Director General of Border Security Force Y B Khurania visited the troops along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu frontier, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Khurania, who heads the Chandigarh-based Western command of the BSF, arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to review the security situation, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

D K Boora, Inspector General, BSF, Jammu frontier, briefed the Special DG about the prevailing security situation here.

Khurania visited the border outposts along the IB and also reviewed the operational preparedness of field formations along the LoC in Sunderbani and Rajouri sectors, the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

He then interacted with the BSF sector commanders and battalion commanders and guided them on border management.

The Special DG also applauded the professional acumen of the troops in safeguarding the border in tough conditions with dedication, the spokesperson added.

He encouraged troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of the border to check anti-national activities, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RPA