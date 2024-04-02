Special diet plans, sprinklers for Delhi zoo animals to beat summer blues

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) With summer around the corner, the National Zoological Park here has taken measures to help animals survive the extreme heat by adjusting their diet plans and installing water sprinklers.

"To ensure animals are comfortable during the prevailing heat, authorities will implement a slew of summer arrangements. In the first place, we will fill the ponds in the zoo area so animals can immerse themselves multiple times a day," an official at the zoo told PTI.

With the mercury expected to soar in the coming months, the authorities are adding regular baths in the animals' routine and installing water sprinklers this month to provide them relief, he said.

Assessing the situation in May and June, fans and coolers will also be installed accordingly, he added.

According to the weather department, heatwaves are likely to occur in the national capital in May and June.

"Animals, mainly carnivores, suffer the most from the rising mercury. So we have ensured a proper summer diet, adequate water and shade for such animals," a senior zoo official said.

"We will make adjustments to the animals' diet plan according to the weather conditions. Rising temperature increases the respiration rate of animals, especially the carnivores. So diet restrictions are made accordingly. During the summer, dietary intake of carnivorous animals is usually cut down by 1 to 2 kg,” he said.

For instance, instead of bread, they will be served rice, and fruits with higher water content to beat the heat, the official said.

Meanwhile, herbivores will also be served fruits with higher water content such as watermelon and cucumber to keep them hydrated, he added.

The health of animals is also being monitored at regular intervals by the keepers, he said.

As part of the summer food plan, animals will also be given electrolyte powder or vitamin supplements to help them fight dehydration. Seasonal fruits will be provided to prevent infections, according to zoo officials.

Additionally, they will be given glucose, drinking water mixed with electral powder, and multivitamins to protect them from the extreme weather conditions, they added.

For the next seven days, the temperature is predicted to range from 33 to 37 degrees Celsius in the national capital, with no heatwave conditions likely, according to the IMD weekly weather forecast. PTI NSM HIG RPA