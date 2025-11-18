Special drive against banned fruit ripening agents

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration will launch special enforcement drives to curb the illegal use of non-permitted fruit ripening agents and synthetic colours.

After chairing a high-level meeting, FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal on Tuesday directed authorities to intensify inspections and maintain strict vigil at fruit markets and mandis to curb the illegal use of fruit ripening agents like calcium carbide, commonly known as 'masala', an official release said. PTI MR NSK