Special drive to curb autorickshaws finds 3,818 violations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) In a special drive conducted in Kerala to check the increase in the number of accidents involving autorickshaws in the state, 3,818 violations were found and 59 licenses were suspended, police said here on Wednesday.

It said that there were 330 accidents involving autorickshaws in the state between June and August 2025. Of these 108 involved pedestrians, they added.

The week-long special enforcement action and awareness drive began on October 6 and focused on checking autorickshaws for wrong and unsafe behaviour on the roads and violations, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre said.

The enforcement measures included checks on auto drivers for speeding, reckless driving, vehicle fitness and drivers' licenses, among others, the release said.

Besides the inspections, around 3,322 awareness campaigns were carried out across the state for autorickshaw drivers on safe driving practices, speed control and passenger safety, it said.

It said that the inspections will continue and strict action will be taken against violators.

The release also said that the public can report reckless driving by autorickshaw drivers on the 'Shubha Yatra' number -- 9747001099.