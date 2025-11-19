Special early morning local train services for Navy half marathon in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Railway authorities on Wednesday announced three special local train services early Sunday morning for the participants of the Navy Half Marathon organised by the Western Naval Command in south Mumbai.

The Western Railway will run an extra local train between Churchgate and Virar. The train, which will stop at all the stations, will depart from Virar at 2.30 am, and reach Churchgate at 4.12 am.

The Central Railway will run two special trains -- one from Kalyan to CSMT and another from Panvel to CSMT -- for marathon participants.

The trains will depart from Kalyan and Panvel at 2.30 am and 2.40 am, respectively, and arrive at CSMT at 4 am, as per the release. PTI KK KRK