Special focus on development of Naxal-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh budget

Raipur, Mar 3 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Monday presented a Rs 1.65 lakh crore budget with special focus on development of Naxal-affected Bastar by giving boost to tourism, security and infrastructure.

The 2025-26 budget, presented by Finance Minister O P Choudhary, aims to establish Bastar as a new development model, prioritising the transformation of Naxal-affected areas, an official statement said.

The Chhattisgarh government plans to establish a Special Operations Group (SOG), similar to the Centre's National Security Guard (NSG), to play a crucial role in anti-Naxal operations.

Additionally, anti-narcotics task forces in 10 districts and cyber police stations in five districts will be set up.

To safeguard mineral resources, a State Industrial Security Force (SISF), modelled on Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), will be created.

The plan include a mega vision for complete eradication of Naxals, creation of 3,200 additional posts for 'Bastar Fighters', a specialised police unit established by the Chhattisgarh government to combat Maoists, the statement said.

Due to the intense operations by the security forces, the Naxal network has crumbled in Bastar with the killing of 305 extremists, surrender of 1,000 others in just 15 months, since the taking over of charge Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, it said.

According to the budget, the government's revenue is projected to grow by 11 per cent without imposing any new taxes.

This year, the government has allocated Rs 26,341 crore for capital expenditure, an 18 per cent increase from the previous year. This means more roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals will be built across the state, improving lives and accelerating development.

Sai said the budget will further strengthen the foundation of a developed Chhattisgarh.

Emphasising that special attention is being given to Bastar with substantial investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and employment, he said, "This is a crucial step toward ensuring lasting peace and progress in Naxal-affected regions". The Chhattisgarh government said it has achieved remarkable success in dismantling the Naxal network in Bastar and 305 Naxals have been eliminated, and 1,000 have surrendered in just over a year.

Recognising the contribution of 'Bastar Fighters' in eliminating Naxalism, the budget includes provisions for 3,200 additional positions. New police stations will be established in Elmagunda and Dabbakonta, two highly affected villages.

A Rs 5 crore allocation has been made for the annual Bastar Olympics, celebrating tribal sports and traditions.

Additionally, Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for yoga camps and Rs 10 crore for biodiversity tourism zones.

Under the "Niyad Nellanar" (My Beautiful Village) initiative, Rs 25 crore has been allocated to ensure the reach of government schemes to villages.

The budget also includes Rs 2 crore for Bastar Madai and Bastar Marathon celebrations.

The Chhattisgarh government has also announced a major push for road networks, bridges, schools, and digital infrastructure across Bastar and other regions.

A Rs 221 crore fund has been allocated for infrastructure development in tribal areas. The PM Janman scheme include Rs 30 crore for school education, Rs 12 crore for tribal welfare, and Rs 300 crore for housing projects.

The state government has launched 'Chhattisgarh Anjor 'Vision 2047', an initiative outlining 10 major missions focusing on healthcare, tourism, agriculture, education, IT, and infrastructure.

These missions aim to transform Chhattisgarh into a developed state by 2047.

"The government anticipates Rs 2,804 crore additional revenue, making Chhattisgarh one of India's financially robust states. The state's total revenue is expected to be Rs 1.41 lakh crore, mainly sourced from tax collections and central government allocations. Chhattisgarh's GDP growth rate is projected at 7.51 per cent, surpassing the national average of 6.5 per cent," the statement said.

Among other highlights of the budget are relief for citizens and businesses, petrol price reduced by Rs 1 per litre by slashing the VAT.

A sum of Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for new road projects in a single financial year under the CM Urban Development Scheme while Rs 500 crore allocated for improving city infrastructure.

The UPI payment system will be rolled out in rural panchayats and new pension fund will be created to ensure long-term financial security for employees and a three per cent increase in DA for state employees.

The state government has also introduced a Homestay Policy for Bastar and Sarguja. Now, tourists visiting these regions can stay in villages and experience the rich local culture and traditional cuisine.

Additionally, adventure tourism and a dedicated tourism circuit will be developed in Jashpur, offering visitors an exciting travel experience, the statement said. PTI ACB DV DV